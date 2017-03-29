Expect a nasty surprise in The Sound of Murder

A good old fashioned thriller with plenty of plot twists and, of course, a murder.

That’s what audiences at Basingstoke’s Haymarket can expect next week when The Sound of Murder can be seen and heard.

Charles Norbury is a children’s book writer who not only doesn’t like children but is unlovable, has no friends, is arrogant, controlling and cruel.

His unloved wife has met someone else and in their Surrey cottage a tape recorder has been left on during a conversation between her and her lover in which he plots to murder Charles.

And for actor Marcus Hutton who plays Charles it is this shared experience between the actors and the audience being able to hear the tale unfolding that holds the key to theatre.

He said: “I think most actors like the immediacy of a live audience. It really is a shared experience between the actors and the audience. And to hear a gasp or a laugh from an appreciative audience is manna for all actors.

“I like that performing in a play is slightly different each night, and that you get to have lots of goes at it.”

The production is intense and as Marcus says, ‘there’s some deliciously nasty stuff from me’ for audiences to enjoy.

He added: “I hope they will have been entertained first and foremost, and will have enjoyed playing the thriller guessing game as the story unfolds.

“Beyond that there is real substance to the play as there is a thorough examination of a toxic relationship at its centre.

“I think that audiences will also appreciate that we have come a long way with our attitudes to divorce in the past 60 years.

“The play is set in 1960, when divorces were hard to obtain, and there was still a great deal of stigma attached to unmarried parenting.”

Marcus is making a return trip to Basingstoke for The Sound of Murder having first performed in the town 27 years ago, since then he has featured in a wide variety of TV shows and films including long-running soap Brookside and an episode of Midsomer Murders in 2014.

He has some wise words for any aspiring actors – diversify, be proactive and don’t wait for the jobs to come to you. He added: “To be an actor you need the hide of a rhinoceros and the sensitivity of a butterfly.”

Marcus can be seen in The Sound of Murder from April 5 to 8. Tickets start from £19, concessions available. For details go to anvilarts.org.uk