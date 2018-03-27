Expect the unexpected at summer arts festival

Visitors are being told to expect the unexpected ahead of the annual Basingstoke Festival.

The theme for the near month-long event will be Art in Unexpected Places when it returns for a seventh successive year this summer.

More than 100 diverse events will feature on the programme during three weeks of the festival, which takes place from Friday June 15 until Sunday July 8.

The Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council-run event promises a wealth of talent in places you wouldn’t expect, from shops and businesses to libraries and parks across every corner of the borough.

Deputy council leader Terry Reid, who is responsible for art and culture, said: “This year, the festival offers world class experiences including a performance by Rufus Wainwright and amazing street theatre to outdoor acts popping up in the most unexpected places.

“We are delighted to welcome the highly-acclaimed Stopgap Dance Company and the award-winning Ballet Cymru who will present a sparkling, refreshing ballet based on the classic fairy tale Cinderella – and this is just a sample of the incredible line-up we have this year.

“There will also be the usual ‘home-grown’ focus on local talent including artists, theatre practitioners, singers and musicians.

“We are delighted that once again we will be reaching out to every corner of the borough through the Festival in the Community programme, and we urge local residents to get in touch so that they can participate in the festival, which grows in size and popularity each year.”

Basingstoke Festival will celebrate the heritage of the borough in addition to hosting the Festival in the Community local event for a second year, helping to bring arts and performances to underused places.

To keep up to date with the latest news from Basingstoke Festival 2018 follow @BstokeFestival on Twitter and Instagram, like ‘Basingstoke Festival’ on Facebook or visit: www.basingstokefestival.co.uk

The council is also encouraging people to host a Festival in the Community event.

For more information contact Donna Makins by emailing festival@basingstoke.gov.uk or calling 01256 845238 before Friday April 13.