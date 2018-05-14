Exploring political and personal views

One of the most controversial topics over recent years comes, in the form of theatre, to The Phoenix in Bordon next month.

Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, or Faslane, situated 40 miles outside Glasgow, is home to the UK’s nuclear missile programme, Trident.

With her family having worked in Faslane all her life, and with friends protesting at the gates, director, writer and actor Jenna Watt explores what happens when the personal and political collide.

Drawing upon interviews with individuals at the front line of the nuclear debate, Jenna navigates her own journey through the politics, protests and peace camps in this multi-award-winning show.

Her work uncovers the answers to the questions we should all be asking about our nuclear deterrent and invites audiences to contemplate the programme in detail.

The UK tour follows directly on from taking the Fringe First Award at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and winning the Summerhall Lustrum award. British Theatre Guide raved about the show, saying “an extraordinary piece of documentary theatre. Always engaging, impressively entertaining and often surprisingly funny”.

Outside of Faslane, Jenna creates small to mid-scale multi-disciplinary theatre works that combine the practice of live art and more traditional theatrical forms, and is best known for creating works that explore sociopolitical issues.

As a director, Jenna predominantly directs new writing by young people and emerging writers.

She has amassed a huge portfolio over the past 10 plus years and worked with companies including; The National Theatre of Scotland, Traverse Theatre, Magnetic North, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Unlimited Theatre and Northern Stage.

Faslane will be performed on June 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12.

For more information or to book, call The Phoenix box office on 01420 472 664 or email info@phoenixarts.co.uk.