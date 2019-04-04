Export champion in Enterprise M3 LEP

Kathy Slack from Enterprise M3 LEP has been named as one of twenty-one South East Export Champions by the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The Export Champions, selected by DIT for their inspirational approach to growing their businesses through exporting or for championing exporting in the South East, were recognised by the DIT at an event held at Gatwick Airport on 22nd March.

Speaking of the recognition, Kathy said: “We’re strengthening the local economy by helping businesses in the M3 corridor export their products and services overseas.”

Kathy, who has been the Chief Executive at Enterprise M3 LEP for the past 7 years, will have the specialist role of business support. She continued: “My top tip to any business considering exporting is to ‘just ask’ – sounds so simple, doesn’t it? Every day I learn a little more about what makes a place tick and the important part played by business big and small. But there is plenty of help and advice to get you started. Join us or contact us to find out how we can help your business grow.”

The Export Champion community, launched in March as part of the Exporting is GREAT campaign, was introduced in response to a desire from businesses to receive peer-to-peer exporting support. The appointments come at a time when worldwide demand for British goods continues to grow. Between 2017 and 2018 exports of goods from the South East increased by 3.2% to £46.8 billion.

Marian Sudbury, Director of UK Regions at the Department for International Trade, opened the South East launch with a keynote speech: “The Export Champions Community is a vital part of the government’s Export Strategy; its members will help create the culture of exporting among businesses across the country. Each of our Export Champions has been chosen because they’re great at exporting. Their experience of exporting gives them a unique insight and unique ability to provide the peer-to-peer support that businesses are seeking, to inform and encourage other businesses to follow their lead.”

Ben Raby, DIT’s Head of Exports in the South East, said: “Our Export Champions embody global ambition and, having worked with each of them, we know they are the best candidates to encourage and guide other local businesses on their exporting journey.”