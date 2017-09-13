Extent of potential cuts revealed as county council looks to save £140m

Bus routes, recycling centres and libraries are among services facing severe funding cuts as Hampshire County Council looks to slash its annual budget by £140million.

A series of cost-saving measures are being discussed by councillors next week ahead of a final decision on what cuts will be made later in the year.

The proposals include stopping funding of all subsidised bus services across Hampshire, closing half of the county’s waste and recycling centres, and reducing staff at libraries.

Other suggested measures are dimming and turning street lights off between 1am and 4am, reducing funding for the Basingstoke Canal, and scrapping funding for school crossing patrols.

Families of pupils over 16 with learning difficulties or disabilities could also have to pay for their own transport to school, while older people who use their bus pass could have to pay 50p a journey in future.

The £140m shortfall in the council’s budget needs to be addressed by April 2019, the result of millions of pounds of Government funding being gradually phased out.

County council leader Roy Perry said: “With less money available and growing demand for council services, tough decisions are having to be made about what the county council can and cannot do in the future.

“We now have to consider more radical ways of making ends meet.

“Inevitably, this will involve changes to the way services are delivered, and further reductions in our workforce.

“It is too early to predict what the precise impact will be, as plans are still evolving and further public consultation will be needed.”

A public consultation on potential cuts was run by the county council between July 3 and August 21.

Around 3,800 responses were received from the consultation, less than 0.3 per cent of the 1.3m people living in Hampshire.

Next week’s meetings sees the proposed cuts discussed and recommended to the cabinet ahead of its meeting on October 16.

The final decision on the cuts will be made by full council on November 2.

Gavin James, leader of the Liberal Democrat group in Basingstoke, described the proposals as “deeply damaging”.

He said: “Whether you’re someone who relies on the bus service, a parent wanting a child to get safely to school, someone wanting to use the council tip or a driver fed up with potholes and congestion, these cuts are bad news.

“The Conservatives didn’t mention the scale of the cuts either during the May council elections or during their so-called budget consultation.

“Years of Conservative mismanagement have taken a toll and the end result is cuts that will be deeply damaging to Hampshire residents.”