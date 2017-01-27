Extra parking spaces at town’s station

The new and improved car park for passengers at Basingstoke station has been unveiled.

An extra 400 car parking spaces have been provided for the station by the works, which began last year.

Funding from the Department for Transport has also brought improved security and lighting, as well as extra CCTV cameras, new help points, and segregated walkways.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller cut the ribbon at the unveiling, and said: “This additional parking is good news for Basingstoke commuters and other regular rail passengers.

“It comes at a time when demand for rail services locally continues to grow, particularly with the high levels of house-building in the town.

“The improved facilities for car park users is very welcome, with CCTV cameras and improved lighting bringing added safety and security, which will be especially important for passengers using the car park when it is dark.”

Alistair Wright, head of station property for South West Trains, added: “Basingstoke is a major station with over 5.5million passengers now using the station every year, so it was vital we kept up with demand and expanded the car park.

“Installing improved facilities was also a priority for us as we want to ensure that the car park is as safe and accessible as possible.”