Extra time goals cost ‘Stoke as points dropped in two games

Two last-gasp goals cost Basingstoke Town three points in a frustrating week for the Dragons.
Terry Brown’s side conceded a 95th minute penalty to lose 2-1 at St Neots Town on Saturday before a 92nd minute equaliser meant more points slipped away in a 3-3 draw at home to Weymouth on Tuesday.
‘Stoke looked to have responded well to the weekend’s disappointment and were 2-0 up five minutes before half time against the Terras.
Sam Argent and Sam Smart grabbed the goals but Brandon Goodship halved the deficit on the stroke of half time with a close range effort.
The two-goal cushion was restored when striker Ben Wright buried the ball into the top corner from a free kick just before the hour.
However, a minute later, Josh Carmichael made amends for conceding the free-kick by firing home to narrow the scores again.
Wright went close with another set piece but Goodship completed the comeback for Weymouth with a volley two minutes into added time.
The draw – undoubtedly two dropped points – came just four days after three penalties, including another injury time winner, saw nine-man ‘Stoke extend their wretched away form with a 2-1 defeat at St Neots.
Wright and George Bennett received their marching orders in the final 13 minutes of a game ‘Stoke should have got something from.
Brown criticised his players’ self-control, launching an attack on their discipline as the cause for the ninth winless game on the road in a row.
The Dragons took a 24th minute lead through an Argent penalty but the advantage lasted just two minutes as David Bridges headed home at the far post.
Wright picked up a straight red card on 77 minutes following a clash between Bennett and St Neots skipper Luke Knight. Both were yellow carded.
The hosts benefitted from the extra man but Colm McAdden saved a Joe Meechan penalty as ‘Stoke held on to the draw – for the time being.
Argent went close with five minutes to go but, three minutes later, Bennett picked up his second yellow card for a (slightly) early bath.
Town tried to hold out for a draw, but on 95 minutes, Johnny Herd scored from the spot for a very late winner for the Cambridgeshire side.
Basingstoke Town have a rest this weekend and are back in league action against Hereford on December 9 after a trip to Winchester in the Senior Cup on Tuesday next week.