Fabulous fashion raises £6,000 for charities

Fantastic fascinators and divine dresses impressed guests at the Ladies of Wellington Boot Club fashion gala with £6,000 raised for charity.

More than 120 guests attended the sparkling evening at Audleys Wood donating nearly £3,000 on the night in aid of The Pink Place, Cardiac Rehab – Alton and Hope for Justice charities.

Barclays Bank supported the event with their matched ‘pound for pound’ initiative doubling the effort to £6,000.

The gala theme was special occasion wear, with a fashion show supplied by Honeysuckle and Slaters Menswear in Basingstoke.

A dazzling display of 82 outfits, plus 50 hats and fascinators were showcased by 17 volunteer models.

Event organiser Marina Wooldridge of Honeysuckle Interiors said: “The success of the evening was down to a huge team effort – there was so much to co-ordinate.”