Faiths celebrated in annual Basingstoke walk

Residents of different faiths and cultures from across Basingstoke came together on Sunday for the annual Interfaith Walk.

Community groups gathered at the bandstand in War Memorial Park before walking through Top of Town to the Willis Museum.

A silent prayer was held, before the walk concluded at the Irish Centre in Council Road.

It is organised each year by the Basingstoke Multicultural Forum.

Toju Ogbe, spokesman for the forum, said: “We are pleased to see the enthusiasm demonstrated by different faith groups in Basingstoke as they join hands to break barriers and build bridges of friendship through the Interfaith Walk.

“This is a true reflection of what the world needs today – friendship, love and understanding, regardless of our faith, race or political stance.”

Basingstoke’s mayor Paul Frankum also attended the walk.

He said: “The demographic of Basingstoke and Deane is becoming more culturally diversified and events like these are essential to help strengthen the links between the different community groups.

“We are proud of the peaceful co-existence among the different communities in the borough.”