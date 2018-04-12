Families go wild for safari park fun at shopping centre

Families went wild for an unusual safari park adventure at Basingstoke’s Festival Place.

Shoppers were greeted by more than 20 colourful life-size animals, including a tiger, kangaroo, leopard and crocodile, all constructed from LEGO.

Steven Connolly, centre director at Festival Place, said: “It’s been a busy few days at Festival Place and we’ve really enjoyed putting on a great interactive event that families could make a day of.

“The level of detail in the LEGO sculptures really must be seen to be believed and it’s been great to see people’s reactions to the artwork.”

The sculptures were created by Hampshire company Bright Bricks, based in Bordon, which is the only LEGO-certified building company in the UK.

More than one million bricks were used to create the models and the specialist team spent 6,241 hours building the animals.

Successful ‘make and take’ LEGO workshops took place over the Easter weekend, when children were able to build their own tiger or lion face and take it home with them.