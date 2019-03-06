Family bereft at loss

The family of a woman who died in a road traffic collision on the A30 at Hartley Wintney have released a tribute.

The collision took place around 2.15pm on Sunday 24 February near the Grange Lane junction.

It involved a black Audi A4 and a red Suzuki Alto.

The driver of the Suzuki – Linda Warwick, 61, of Keats Close, Basingstoke – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have released the following tribute:

“Linda was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister to all her family. Her competence and humanity was appreciated and liked by her many friends, colleagues, and all who had dealings with her. The sun has left our solar system. We are bereft.”

Hampshire Police would still like to hear from anyone who saw the collision and the moments leading up to it. They would also like to hear from anyone who saw the black Audi A4 on the A30 between Blackwater and Hartley Wintney before the collision took place.

Anyone with information should call on 101, quoting the reference number 44190067127.