Family pay tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hook woman killed in Odiham car crash

The family of a Hook woman killed when the car she was in collided with a tree have spoken of the “deep scar” left in their lives by her death.

Mum of three Roxanne Moran was sitting in the passenger seat of a blue Citroen C2 travelling east along the A287 in Odiham on February 25 when the driver lost control.

This then caused the vehicle to leave the carriageway and crash into a tree, with Ms Moran, of Runnymede Drive, having to be rushed to Southampton General Hospital as a result after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

But despite the best efforts of doctors, the 31-year-old tragically passed away from her injuries five days later on Thursday morning, with her family paying tribute to “a beautiful person inside and out”.

A family statement said: “She was a wonderful mother who lived for her children and her family.

“Nothing was ever too much to ask of Roxanne.

“She was not only a wonderful daughter, sister and mother, she was a true and caring friend who would go out of her way to help anybody.”

Two other people were in the car when the collision took place, with the other passenger, a 28-year-old man, suffering serious injuries that required him to be taken to hospital.

And the driver, a 22-year-old man from Camberley, has now been arrested on suspicion of operating the vehicle while being over the alcohol limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on police bail until May 5, although Ms Moran’s family insisted that their only focus now was to help her three sons deal with their mother’s death.

They said: “Her death has left a deep scar – one that will not heal soon but we will stand together as a family and eventually pull through.

“That is what Roxanne would have wanted.

“Our main focus now is taking care of her children and helping them to become fine young men, just as she would have done.

“The world has lost a truly beautiful person but heaven has gained an angel.”

Hampshire Constabulary have opened an investigation to establish the cause of the collision, which took place at 12.45am, with officers pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Jon Bates said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact us.

“The vehicle might have been driven from the London Road area, so I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in this area.”

Call 101 with information, quoting crime reference number 44170072555.