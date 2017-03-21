Family pays tribute to Star Wars-loving dad killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a “much loved son, brother and a doting father” who died in a collision on the A31 in Alton earlier this month.

Nicholas Davey, 28, from Guildford, died following a crash between his Suzuki Swift and a silver Audi A4.

It happened at 3.45m on March 8 and Mr Davey was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he died the following day.

His family have since paid tribute in a statement, which said: “Nick was a much loved son, brother and a doting father who leaves behind a young son.

“He was a quirky young man and a talented barber who had a huge zest for life and a kind and generous heart.

“He had a love of tattoos, music, West Ham, sport and travel. As a family we are heartbroken and will miss him terribly.

“Anyone who knew him couldn’t fail to be aware of his love of all things Star Wars – may the Force be with you always Nick.”

The driver of the Audi, a 55-year-old woman from South Wonston near Winchester, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101.