Family tributes to dazzling daughter

A Basingstoke family has paid tribute to their “precious loving daughter” who died following a collision in Kings Worthy last week.

Sarah Hoare, 27, of Appleton Drive, Basingstoke, was in the front seat of a silver BMW that collided with a tree on the A33, Basingstoke Road, shortly before 2am on March 26.

Both Miss Hoare and driver of the car, Christopher Tarrant, from Basingstoke, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Miss Hoare’s family said: “It is with regret that we have to announce the death of our precious loving daughter Sarah Louise ‘Dazzle’ Hoare.

“Taken from us far too soon. Fly high with baby Zane sweetheart.

“As a family, with support from friends, we will get through this.”

Last week, Mr Tarrant’s family also paid tribute to the 27-year-old.

They said: “Chris, known to all as Tosh, was a loving son, brother, dad, uncle and friend.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone.”

A 21-year-old woman from Basingstoke, who was travelling in the back of the car, was seriously injured and taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Hampshire Constabulary are continuing their investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44180111573.