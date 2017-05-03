Family’s pride for ‘gentle grandpa’ who won Victoria Cross

Gallant, selfless, valiant – just a few words that could be used to describe a First World War hero from Stratfield Saye who received the Victoria Cross.

Lance Corporal James Welch VC – born and schooled in the village – was commemorated with a memorial stone unveiled by HM Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, on Saturday.

Around 100 people, including four of L/Cpl Welch’s grandchildren and other family members, were joined by local dignitaries for the ceremony at the memorial in New Street.

“I’m very proud. I was really honoured to be here today to see it happen,” said John Welch, the youngest grandson.

“I used to go and stay at my grandfather’s house for holidays when he lived in Bournemouth. I remember watching the first episode of Dr Who.

“He was a nice gentle man, just a nice grandpa.”

L/Cpl Welch received the highest award that can be bestowed on a British soldier after an act of immense selflessness on a battlefield in northern France.

It was during the Battle of Arras on April 29, 1917, which marked the beginning of the spring offensive on the Western Front that he carried out the acts of bravery for which he was honoured.

L/Cpl Welch gallantly entered a German trench, killing a soldier after a brutal hand-to-hand struggle, and then, armed with an empty revolver, chased four enemy soldiers into the open and captured them single-handedly.

Aged 27, he fearlessly manned his machine-gun and despite being exposed to heavy fire returned to search for and collect ammunition and spare parts in order to keep his guns in action.

He did this for five hours until being wounded by a shell.

L/Cpl Welch, who went on to become a sergeant, died in Bournemouth in 1978.

The memorial stone was unveiled exactly 100 years on from L/Cpl Welch’s heroism.

Another grandson, Major Phillip Welch, spoke of how his previous military experience probably would have helped him in the situation.

“He earned his medal because he had served in India for five

years.

“He wasn’t wet behind the ears when it came to that sort of environment he was in.

“He was probably able to read the situation better than most people and because he’d got experience of life and the military, he was probably able to bluff the Germans slightly more because they were probably wet behind the ears too.

“A lovely man,” he reflected.

Iain Pearson, chairman of the parish council, said: “It’s a very great honour to have this centenary stone in the village.

“We’re very, very proud of him and what he did and the award that he was honoured with.

“We’ve got a permanent memorial stone.

“People can see it as they come through the village and stop and reflect on the deeds of a very heroic man.”