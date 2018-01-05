Family’s tribute to Oliver who ‘brought happiness and joy’

Tributes have been paid to a 29-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car just two days before Christmas.

Oliver Spooner, of the Bury, Odiham, was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision with a Ford Focus in North Warnborough on December 23 at 2am.

On New Year’s Day his family released a statement: “Oli was a kind, caring son, brother, proudest daddy, uncle, partner and best friend to so many.

“Living life to the full, he brought laughter, joy and happiness to us all.”

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and police said the driver of the car is helping with enquiries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who saw either the red car or Mr Spooner prior to the collision by the junction 5 slip road to the M3.

If you can help, contact 101, quoting incident number 159, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.