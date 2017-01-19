Fancy joining the bike against cancer?

A cycling troop that raised £47,700 for a Basingstoke cancer charity last year are looking for others to join them for the next ride.

Three members of the group completed the entire 1,000-mile trip from John O’Groats to Land’s End (JOGLE) last July in aid of Ark Cancer Centre Charity, before they were then joined at Basingstoke by the rest of the team.

But the Ark Riders, who raised nearly £100,000 though various fundraisers last year in total, are looking to increase the size of their troop from 12 to 40 for their next challenge.

The next ride will take place from July 12 to July 16, and see the riders travel from The Ark Conference Centre to the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, as part of the aptly named Ark to Arc challenge.

Anyone wanting to get involved can sign up now, with this year’s event also set to benefit Kingsclere-based charity Bike 4 Cancer, as well as Ark.

Co-founder Craig Killick, who was one of those to complete the whole JOGLE cycle, said: “Ark to Arc will be very different to the 2016 events.

“It will be less gruelling than the JOGLE16 ride, but it will still be a real challenge, and we are sure that it will be a lot of fun for all those who come along for the ride.”

Anyone wanting to book a spot, has until March 31 to do so, but will have to put down a £149 deposit, and then pay £425 and pledge to raise a minimum of £1,000.

A special Ark to Arc party will be held at The Tea Bar, in London Street, on March 30.

To register, visit arkriders.co.uk.