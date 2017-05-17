Fans pleased with ‘brilliant news’ that Town will stay at Camrose

Basingstoke Town fans were “rejoicing” after the club announced it will “continue to play its home games at the Camrose”.

It had been feared the club would need to relocate as plans were revealed by outgoing chairman Rafi Razzak to sell off the ground in order to pay off money he invested in the club.

A groundshare with Farnborough had been considered, but the club confirmed it will be remaining in Basingstoke for the time being.

In a statement on the club’s official website, chief executive David Knight said: “While much work still has to be done, I am pleased to announce the club will continue to play at the Camrose.

“We were seeking clarification from and had discussions with the borough council.

“Following this, we evaluated what was best for the club and took the decision to stay at the Camrose.”

He added: “The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Farnborough for their kind offer of a groundshare for next season, and we appreciate their patience and support during the last few weeks.”

While the fans were delighted, there was also some caution from them.

“It’s brilliant, brilliant news,” said Simon Hood, organiser of Keep Football in Basingstoke.

“Hopefully it gives us 12 months to try and find a new solution rather than us being rushed out of the ground and being left homeless.

“There was a lot of rejoicing last week when it was announced, I think a lot of people had thought the worst because of the silence from the club and everyone thought the move was going to happen.”

Martin French, chairman of the supporters’ club, was “not totally happy because if you actually read the statement, it’s only saying we’re (BTFC) going to continue to play at the Camrose, it doesn’t say how long”.

He reiterated a wish for a supporters’ community scheme that would see fans, businesses and the local community all have a stake in the club.

But this came with a warning that they would have to bridge the money that Mr Razzak has given to the club and attendances “won’t necessarily do it so fundraising activities and where we are going to play are important” as well as recruiting volunteers.

The club have organised a supporters’ forum meeting on May 23, starting at 7pm in the clubhouse.