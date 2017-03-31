Fans protest against Basingstoke Town ground share proposals

Supporters of Basingstoke Town Football Club protested outside the borough council’s offices last night in a bid to save their ground, writes Jack Asbery.

Club chairman Rafi Razzak is leaving the Camrose at the end of the season and wants to sell the ground for redevelopment.

As a result, the club has been looking for a new stadium, but with its recent options falling through has agreed a ground-share with Farnborough for next season, 19 miles away.

However the decision has been met with a negative reaction from the fan base and a protest was called to seek the council’s help in saving the club from relocation.

Protest organiser Simon Hood said: “We’ve got about 25 fans who have joined us in the protest against Rafi Razzak, the owner of Basingstoke Football club, moving the club to Farnborough 19 miles away.

“Obviously it doesn’t just affect the fans that come on a weekly basis but it affects the Dragons club, the youngsters that play on a Saturday morning and the Strikers disability team who will have nowhere to go anymore, so it is really impacting the community.

“On the train (to Farnborough) it costs 15 pounds and it is half an hour away or drive for 45 minutes and get stuck on the motorway as well as an entry fee.”

Martin French, chairman of the Basingstoke supporters association, added: “We need the councillors to now stand for Basingstoke Football club.

“We need them to try and stop Mr Razzak from selling the Camrose estate because we need football in this town, we can’t go to Farnborough which is the proposed plan at the moment.

“The council owns 29 per cent of the ground, Mr Razzak owns the other 71 per cent and over the years him and the council have not got on very well and now he’s had enough. He wants to leave and he wants his money back.

“Because we’re in debt to him by quite a bit of money and he owns 71 per cent of the ground, that leaves us with no chance of getting the club backing without council support.”

Last year the club’s plans to build a new stadium in Eastrop were rejected by the council, and they have been critical of the authority in not helping them more in finding a new home.

The club has been contacted for comment.