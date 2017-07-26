Fast bowler James sets up Bountymen for clear victory

Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club (BNHCC) once again tasted that winning feeling as they defeated Weybridge by six wickets on Sunday at May’s Bounty.

The Bountymen were playing in the opening Serious Cricket White Ball Challenge game and had in-form fast bowler Martyn James to thank after his destructive figures of 7-28 set up a comprehensive win.

Weybridge won the toss and elected to bat with openers Jordan McKinlay (34) and Harry Samuels (25) getting the Surrey Championship side off to a very good start.

The pair had scored quickly to get the visitors to 59 for no loss. However, both were dismissed without Weybridge adding to the score and that triggered a devastating collapse thanks to James.

When Shane White (1) was caught by Harry Smith off the bowling of James, the score was 63-3 and the wickets continued to fall.

Weybridge stumbled to 70 but lost a further four wickets without adding to the score and were further in the mire at 77-8.

A breezy 29 off 28 balls from number nine batsman James Cunningham got the visitors to 104 all out from 21.4 overs, with David Griffiths (2-18) mopping up the Weybridge tail.

In reply, the Bountymen lost their first wicket when Ethan Hawkes went for 14 with the score on 23.

Fellow opener Joe Belcher (27) stuck around though and got Basingstoke through a rocky patch when they found themselves 42-3.

Any worries of a defeat were quickly put to bed as Chris Jolly came in and smashed 40 not out off 25 balls as BNHCC got to their target in 17.5 overs to wrap up the victory.

BNHCC’s league game against Sarisbury Athletic on Saturday was abandoned due to rain.