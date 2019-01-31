Fatal accident on A33

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A33.

They are investigating a fatal road traffic incident which took place on the A33 on Sherfield-on-Loddon on Wednesday 30 January.

Officers were called to the road at 8.44am following the incident which involved a black Suzuki motorbike and a white lorry.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man from Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed, but formal identification procedures remain ongoing at this time.

The Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and the moments leading up to it, and are particularly keen to capture any dashcam video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190036295.