Fatal collision on A30

An investigation is underway after a woman in her sixties died following a collision on the A30 at Hartley Wintney on Sunday 24 February.

The collision which happened shortly after 2pm involved a black Audi A4 and a red Suzuki Alto near the Grange Lane junction.

The woman driving the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said her next of kin have been informed.

Two passengers have also been injured, one of which has sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

The Audi driver has also suffered serious injuries.

Police would like to hear from witnesses of the collision and the moments leading up to it, and anyone who saw the Audi driving on the A30 between Blackwater and Hartley Wintney prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190067127.