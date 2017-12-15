Father is Headway’s volunteer of the year

A father who dedicated years of his life supporting brain injury survivors, after his son was hit by a car and left for dead, has won a national award.

Sandy Johnston, 82, was named Volunteer of the Year at the Headway Annual Awards at a ceremony held at London’s Dorchester Hotel on Friday.

Basingstoke resident Sandy has dedicated more than 20 years to supporting brain injuries charity Headway, after his son Daniel sustained a severe brain injury from a hit-and-run driver and underwent rehabilitation with the charity.

Sandy was presented with his award by double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, who is Vice President of the charity.

Peter McCabe, chief executive of Headway, said: “Sandy’s dedication to Headway Basingstoke and his support of the service users is truly invaluable.

“To spend two decades selflessly volunteering for the charity is nothing short of exceptional. No doubt the lives of numerous brain injury survivors are richer thanks to Sandy.

“His willingness to take on any job that’s asked of him makes him the perfect volunteer and he is truly deserving of this award.”

For the past two decades, Sandy has donated thousands of hours to the charity, motivating clients to engage in their rehab activities and supporting men who have lost their network of friends.

He also takes people on trips to the garden centre and the swimming pool, activities they would not otherwise be able to enjoy.