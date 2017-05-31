Fears streets will ‘clog up’ after Whitchurch car park closes

Concerns have been raised that the closure of Whitchurch Station car park will lead to the streets becoming “clogged up” with parked vehicles.

The temporary 49-space pay and display car park is set to close on the evening of June 7 and the site will be redeveloped to create five new homes.

“I opposed the planning consent for the temporary car park because I knew this was going to happen sooner or later,” said Cllr Keith Watts, who represents Whitchurch on the borough council.

“The streets are going to become clogged up now that the car park’s not going to be there.”

Most people in Whitchurch cycled and walked to the station, he said.

Basingstoke and Deane borough council gave planning approval for the new homes in July 2015.

The temporary car park sits where the Railway Hotel, demolished in 2010, used to be, and approval had to be renewed every three years by owner Lochailort Investments Ltd.

Notices from Lochailort have appeared at the car park saying it has become “unviable” because of falling revenue over the past six months “due to the availability of free parking at the vacant offices across the road”.

It also says Network Rail and South West Trains were offered the car park but both declined to buy it.

Now three three-bed and two four-bed homes will be built.

Cllr Watts urged commuters who used the car park to be mindful of local residents:

“I ask people not to park on the streets of Whitchurch but to use the car park at Andover,” he added.