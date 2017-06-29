Fears voiced over bid for M3 service station

PROPOSALS for a new M3 service station near to Basingstoke have been met with concerns from a countryside protection group.

Moto Hospitality Ltd wants to build the service station at Junction 6 of the M3 and has launched a public consultation on the project.

But the Hampshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) fears the development would have a major impact on the surrounding environment.

Trustee Edward Dawson said: “We remain concerned about the proposed development and the damaging effect on the historic Hackwood Park and its Grade I registered gardens.

“Few people will think that another service station will be necessary along this stretch of motorway, given the proximity of Fleet and Winchester services.

“CPRE always keeps an open mind and will attend the public exhibitions but feels such a proposal will not be welcome locally.”

Moto is Britain’s biggest service area operator with 45 locations across the country, employing 5,000 staff.

The company forecasts that the proposed Basingstoke services would create 215 jobs.

Mark Franks, Moto’s property director, said: “This proposed service area will provide an important rest stop for what is a major route. In addition to providing that much needed facility, our plans will bring many new jobs as well as helping to secure investment in the local economy.

“We are delighted to consult with the people of Basingstoke and look forward to hearing their thoughts on the plans.”

Basingstoke residents wishing to have their say on the proposals can attend two public events scheduled for next week.

The first is on Monday (July 3) at the Queen Mary Hall at the college in Cliddesden Road between 4.30pm and 8pm.

A second consultation will take place in Festival Place on July 5 from 9am until 7pm.

A pop-up kiosk will be set up near the customer service desk in the shopping centre. Alternatively, go to moto-basingstokeservices.com.