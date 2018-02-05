Latest
Fee proposal for family festival

About the author

Eva Astreinidou

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Festival goers could be made to pay an entry fee to attend Basingstoke Live, a mainstay in the town’s calendar for… https://t.co/mLYkRJ1Pgk
5 hours ago
Hospital staff raised more than £4,500 as they performed their own pantomime for charity: https://t.co/dtganbsakf
8 hours ago
A ‘knitting nana’ is planning on celebrating her 70th birthday in a rather unique way: https://t.co/W4bCtGTCtT
9 hours ago
Students cooked up a storm for a MasterChef-style competition in Basingstoke: https://t.co/80QlLyLZJu
11 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR