Fee proposal for family festival

Festival goers could be made to pay an entry fee to attend Basingstoke Live, a mainstay in the town’s calendar for the past 12 years.

This comes as part of a series of proposals that could include the festival being extended to include a third day.

Arts and heritage councillor Terri Reid says introducing a fee would mean the potential to showcase local talent to a wider audience, while also improving the quality of the event.

But supporters of the event say a charge would alter the fabric and identity of it and could mean a drop in numbers.

Joe Weston wrote online: “I thought this event was set up for new local talented people. I hope they don’t lose sight of its origins.”

Tracey Dovey added: “Keep it free! It’s a great weekend that is entertainment for all the family.

“It is great to see a wide range of people from every age range and walk of life coming together and enjoying themselves.

“It would cause a drastic drop in numbers if this became a paid for event.

“Why is it that every cutback seems to aim straight at the average family these days? Hitting where it hurts the most as usual.”

At a meeting earlier this month, councillors struggled to reach a consensus on the matter.

Cllr Reid said: “While I understand the concerns of those people who wish to see this remain a free music festival, I am clear that Basingstoke Live should be one of the borough’s key events that helps showcase the area’s diverse cultural offer to all, including those further afield, contributing to promoting Basingstoke as an attractive place to live and visit.

“With over 30,000 tickets available at accessible prices, we will retain the event’s community spirit whilst improving engagement in the arts and securing a sustainable future for the event.”

If proposals go ahead, the event will continue to be free for children under 12 and £2 a day ticket or £3 for weekend for 13 to 17-year-olds. A weekend ticket for adults would be £15.