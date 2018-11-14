Female entrepreneur finalist in business awards

My VIP Card, which is run by Maddy Alexander-Grout and operates across Hampshire has been named as a finalist in two categories of the first Hampshire Women’s Business Awards: Phenomenal Product and Business of the Year.

The Awards include eight categories that acknowledge creativity, community, business enterprise and excellent service.

My VIP Card launched in December 2017 as a discount card and employee benefit scheme for people who live and work in Hampshire. Maddy’s focus is to support local businesses by offering them free advertising and helping them reach their target market as well as helping the public to save money and giving businesses in Hampshire an affordable employee benefit to help them reward, retain and motivate their staff.

Maddy promotes over 500 local businesses and helps the local community by getting people to “shop local” she also lets companies choose a charity to donate to for every subscription bought, charities she works with include Breast Cancer Haven, The Honeypot Children’s Charity and No Limits.

Maddy started the business after suffering with post- natal anxiety after the birth of her first child Ben, and is now 25 weeks pregnant with her second but has some substantial growth plans for the business in 2019 and wants to let people know you can run a successful business whist being a successful mum.

In total more than 100 businesses from around the county were nominated across the eight awards. Nominations were announced in August and more than 9,800 votes have been cast.

Maddy said: “I am so honored to be a finalist, I want to help companies to be able to give their staff a benefit that doesn’t break the bank and that supports the local economy, and this is such an amazing way to get my story out there. Trudy has created such an amazing community and these awards are a great example of female entrepreneurs, we need a platform to showcase what we do and be recognized for the work we put in. But I wouldn’t have got here without my amazing local business partners who have supported me every step of the way.”

The Awards are being organised by Trudy Simmons who runs the Hampshire Women’s Business Facebook group. She said: “Female entrepreneurs need to be celebrated – as women we do not shout about our achievements enough. I would like to congratulate all our finalists. Each one of them demonstrates exceptional work ethic, excellent service and a great business mind. I have been so pleased with how many entries we received and how many votes were cast. It just shows the number of amazing business women we have across Hampshire and the amount of support and community there is among female entrepreneurs. It’s going to be very exciting to see who wins each award.”

The Awards night, which is a sold-out event, will take place on Saturday 17 November 2018.