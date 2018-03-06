Ferrari driver guilty of teenager’s death

A driver who killed his 13-year-old passenger when he flipped his £1.2million sports car on a farm road in North Warnborough has been convicted of causing death by careless driving.

Matthew Cobden, 39, of Long Lodge Drive, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday in connection with the supercar crash that killed teenager Alexander Worth.

Cobden, who owns a luxury car storage facility near Hook, was unloading his Ferrari F50 from a trailer in August 2016 when Alexander asked for a picture with the car.

The court heard how Cobden offered to take Alexander for a spin in the car, before losing control of the vehicle and hitting a fence panel.

Neither Alexander nor Cobden were wearing seatbelts and were flung from the Ferrari in the crash.

Anton Allera, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Alexander Worth’s death was the tragic result of driver error on the part of Matthew Cobden.

“Following a thorough police investigation the CPS presented evidence to demonstrate the vehicle was in perfect working order prior to the incident.

“This included evidence from a forensic vehicle examiner and a Ferrari expert who confirmed that there were no pre-collision defects.

“Our thoughts are with Alexander’s family and friends at this time.”

Cobden is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Monday, March 26.