Produced by Kala The Arts, Mahotsav is a special Festival of South Asian dance and music, celebrating Kala The Arts’ 20 years of work in the UK. It is the leading South Asian Dance event in Hampshire and is at The Haymarket on Sunday 24 February at 4pm. There will be internationally acclaimed leading performers and also local performers from Hampshire, performing the Indian classical forms of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Odissi, Chhau and also Bollywood styles.

There will be a specially commissioned breath-taking newly created performance by Kala’s Lasya dancers which is a quartet with live music with Tabla drums, Ghatam an earthen pot drumming, and vocal music. This is choreographed by Sushmita Pati, Artistic Director, with the assistance of Kamala Devam. There will also a performance by the two dancers Shyam Dattani & Ishira Shah who featured in the South Asian category of the BBC Young Dancers programme.