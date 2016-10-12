Festival Place rejuvenation revealed

Festival Place have released detailed designs of how parts of the shopping centre could look after proposed changes are made.

Centre owners AEW in Europe are finalising plans to rejuvenate Festival Place by transforming St John’s Square into a bright and spacious outdoor area, including an enhanced public realm.

Works have already started on St John’s Square, where Metro Bank will open, complete with double height shop facades, in December, while improvements

to the car parks are also part of the plans.

AEW bought Festival Place last December, and expressed their hope that the arrival of Next, who replaced BHS on the site in May, would encourage a number of other major retailers to let space at the centre over the next 12 months.

Head of private equity funds, Russell Jewell, said: “We are looking at a number of major, long-term initiatives to enhance all parts of the centre.

“Securing a landmark letting to Next earlier this year has created real momentum, and we’re in talks with several new brands interested in taking space at Festival Place.

“We will make further announcements in the near future”.