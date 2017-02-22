Festival Place customers help to make kids’ dreams come true

A year-long fundraising drive at Festival Place has raised thousands of pounds for a children’s charity.

Staff at the Basingstoke shopping centre have spent the past 12 months helping to boost the profile of Dreams Come True through a number of different initiatives.

This has included various raffles and donations for a Christmas gift wrapping service across Festival Place, while collections have also been made at family events run by the centre, such as Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol.

And after adding up all of the cash, the hard work of staff and the generosity of the Basingstoke public has now been shown in all of its glory, after the massive sum of £11,511.86 was handed to the centre’s charity of the year.

Festival Place marketing manager, Charlotte Ranger, said: “We are really happy to have been able to help a charity that does such good work in the community and we want to say a big thank you to our visitors for their generous donations.”

Ms Ranger also confirmed that Festival Place had chosen Hampshire Air Ambulance as its new chosen charity for 2017 and expressed her hope that even more money could be raised than before.

Dreams Come True works to help provide happiness for children and young people with serious and life-limiting conditions by allowing them to meet their heroes, visit special places and experience new things.

Community fundraiser at the charity, Yvette Copping, said: “The staff and customers at Festival Place raised a staggering amount of money which will go towards making more dreams a reality and creating happy memories for years to come.

“Throughout the charity partnership Festival Place also helped to raise the profile of Dreams Come True in the local area and this has helped us recently launch our volunteer development group in Basingstoke.

“Volunteering within the local community is so important to us, they are our voice and we hope to build on this even further in the future to enable us to help even more children and young people fulfil their dreams.”