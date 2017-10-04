Festival Place to host road safety session for older drivers

Older drivers in Basingstoke are being offered advice to help them continue to be safe on the roads or decide when they should stop.

Hampshire Constabulary’s Older Drivers Forum is being held in Festival Place tomorrow to give advice on road safety, the consequences of not being fit to drive and alternatives to using a car.

There are currently almost five million people in the UK aged 70 and over driving, with Hampshire having the highest number outside of London.

Chair of the forum, Sergeant Rob Heard, said: “The key message is about not becoming complacent about our driving.

“We know many older drivers have a wealth of experience, confidence and tolerance, however as we get older our sight, hearing, reaction times and judgement of speed and distance may not be as sharp as it once was.

“Our advice is don’t wait until you have a near miss or an accident to convince you to review your driving ability. Instead, take preventative measures by planning ahead, and seeking advice and support early.”

The session in Festival Place is running from 9.30am to 3pm, and is free to attend. More details can be found at olderdriversforum.com.