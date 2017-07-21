Festival Place writing competition to commemorate Jane Austen

Festival Place is getting in on the action to celebrate the bicentenary of Jane Austen’s death.

Budding young authors hoping to follow in Jane’s footsteps can enter ‘21st Century Tales’, a writing competition where they can showcase their literary talent in 500 words, with the winners receiving a £100 Waterstones voucher.

They will also get their work published in a limited edition book and have their stories transformed into an audio book, read by Emilia Fox – the actress who made her television debut in the BBC’s version of Pride and Prejudice.

There are two age groups: 4-9 years and 10-13 years, with the competition closing on August 27.

To enter, visit the information desk and there will be a writing area on the upper level along with a designated reading area during the summer holidays featuring regular story times.

Alongside the competition and reading area, there will also be a chance for shoppers to purchase a special Jane Austen £2 coin presentation pack.

These can be brought from the information desk for £10, and includes a donation to the Ark Cancer Charity.