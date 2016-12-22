Latest
Festive films to enjoy this Christmas

About the author

james richings

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Five Second World War medals stolen, along with a wedding ring, and other jewellery during #Sherfield burglary… https://t.co/GvEHbkTYzs
4 hours ago
The fabric at #Whitchurch Silk Mill is due to be preserved for another 200 years, following £1.7m lottery grant… https://t.co/zkWXz4LFjr
7 hours ago
Entrepreneurs and tech start-ups to gain access to #Basingtoke 5G facility for the first time in February… https://t.co/zE8GM7UHVn
1 day ago
Taxi driver subjected to racially-aggravated assault in Brighton Hill for "not turning his engine off" #Basingstoke… https://t.co/unfMQd3GcG
1 day ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2016 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR