Festive films to enjoy this Christmas

Everyone likes to watch a good film over Christmas, so here is our selection of some of the best ones to enjoy over the festive period

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

December 22, 10.40pm, Channel 4

When Shaun’s girlfriend breaks up with him, he drowns his sorrows with his best friend Ed. When going to work the next day, he sees that a zombie apocalypse has decimated his town and he, alongside Ed, his ex-girlfriend Liz and her friends Dianne and David, must do everything they can to protect themselves.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

December 23, 8pm, ITV1

Based on ‘The Hobbit’ by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Desolation of Smaug is the second instalment of the trilogy following the 13 dwarves, their burglar Bilbo Baggins and the wizard Gandalf, who are travelling to the Lonely Mountain to reclaim their homeland.

Saving Mr Banks (2013)

December 23, 8.30pm, BBC2

Based on a true story, the movie tells the story of the financially strapped author Pamela ‘P.L’ Travers (Emma Thompson), who reluctantly travels from the UK to the US at the advice of her agent to work with Walt Disney (Tom Hanks), who wants to adapt her series of ‘Mary Poppins’ novels into a feature length film.

Despicable Me (2010)

December 24, 11.20am, ITV1

Gru (Steve Carell), is a supervillan who adopts three girls from an orphanage while attempting to steal the Moon in this family fun film with an ensemble cast including, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Danny McBride, Kristen Wiig, Julie Andrews and many more.

Home Alone (1990)

December 25, 6pm, Channel 4

The McCallister family are gearing up for a Christmas that they will never forget as they are preparing to go to Paris.

But Kevin is left behind, and has to defend the family home from two hapless burglars with a variety of creative traps before his parents make it back in time for Christmas.

Four Christmases (2008)

December 26, 12.35am, Channel 4

With Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate’s (Reese Witherspoon) parents both being divorced, the couple try and escape spending Christmas Day with them and their new families.

However, after telling a lie that back-fired, the couple find themselves celebrating four Christmases in one day.

Captain Phillips (2013)

December 26, 9pm, ITV1

Tom Hanks plays Richard Phillips in this film based on the true story of a merchant mariner who captained the MV Maersk Tygra before it was seized by Somali pirates.

Chicken Run (2000)

December 29, 10.50am, BBC1

Ginger, the unofficial leader of the chickens, is desperate to escape the Tweedy’s struggling poultry farm.

After many failed attempts, Rocky the Rhode Island Red crash-lands in their pen, and might offer a chance of escape.