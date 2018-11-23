Festive fun but not for everyone

The festive season is now officially underway and the Basingstoke’s launch party drew huge crowds to the town centre.

This year’s pantomime star of Snow White, Dani Harmer, and her merry crew officially switched on the Christmas Lights, accompanied by a parade of woodland animals.

However, what had been a highly anticipated event soon turned into disappointment for many as the children of Hatch Warren Infant School who had been due to perform were not able to and were instead left in an empty shop without any information about what was happening. Understandably many children and parents were left upset and frustrated about the way the evening was handled.

We contacted Neil Churchill, Centre Director at Festival Place who said:

“This year’s Festival Place Christmas was planned to have a new focus with a parade event followed by six weeks of fun from the lights switch-on through to 24 December. The Winter Woodland launch was incredibly well supported by the local community, but that did make the centre very busy and some planned elements of the parade couldn’t happen – safety is always a priority.

We were most disappointed that the children of Hatch Warren Infant School didn’t get to perform the routine they had worked hard on and are in touch with the headteacher to see how we can best make it up to them.

Festival Place is now decked out for the season, there’s a superb grotto for the little ones and lots more fun to come – we’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors to celebrate all that we have to offer this Christmas.”