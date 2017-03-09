Festive fun run returning to town

A Basingstoke charity is calling on generous residents to get into the festive mood early this year in a bid to help them launch a brand new fundraiser.

Pelican Cancer Foundation is hoping that the power of Christmas will help the charity raise the funds needed to keep supporting life-saving medical research.

The foundation, based in The Ark, provides education and financial support to improve precision surgery, detection and treatment of different types of cancer.

Despite 2017 being just a few months old, the new year has already seen major breakthroughs made both in detecting prostate cancer and treating bowel cancer, thanks to studies funded and developed by Pelican.

And while more than three quarters of the year remain until December 25 comes around again, the charity is already planning to host its first ever Festive Fun Run to allow further steps to be made.

December 10 will see War Memorial Park filled, for the first time ever, by hundreds of jogging Santas, with all of the money raised helping the advancement of treatment for bowel, liver, bladder and prostate cancers.

Pelican chief executive, Sarah Crane, said: “We wanted to put on a truly local event that everyone can get involved in.

“Although our work has a positive impact on both a national and global scale, our roots are in Basingstoke and we hope to raise more awareness of the work we do and continue supporting ground-breaking research into the treatment of below-the-belt cancers.

“We’re really excited to bring this event to the local community, so sign up now – either individually, with family and friends, or in a team for a bit of festive fun running.”

The fundraiser will represent the first festive fun run in Basingstoke for more than five years, with runners able to test themselves over either 2.5km or 5km.

Cabinet member for communities on the borough council, Simon Bound, said: “I would really encourage people to get involved in this fun and healthy community event in our War Memorial Park.

“It’s a great opportunity to get fit and also raise support for a good local cause.”

Early-bird runners can sign up right now, with places costing £10 for adults and £7.50 for children, with the fee including a Santa suit and a medal at the finish line.

To register, visit www.pelicancancer.org.