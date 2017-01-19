Fiat 500S well worth it

I have owned an Abarth 500 for about four years now – and as it was starting to show its age a little, I thought I would go out and buy the newer version because to be honest I really don’t want to buy anything else when the little Abarth suits me just fine – also for the simple reason that it happens to be one of the best small cars money can buy.

So when Fiat offered me a test in the updated 500S – I thought ‘oh god it’s going to be slow and nothing like my 500 Abarth’.

Well I am happy to report that it’s just as much fun to drive as my car – so here is a quick rundown of what you can expect.

Power and Efficiency

The little 500S I had on test was powered by a 1.3 MultiJet Diesel engine that has 95hp. Top speed comes in around 112mph and a 0-62 time of 10.7sec. Being a Diesel, it does have quite a tidy amount of torque – and being a small car it will get you to where you want go quite quickly and with little fuss.

Fuel consumption – Well that’s the best and most pleasing part here. On a combined cycle it returned around 65mpg – I’m not joking either– the little Fiat just sips away saving you bundles of cash and this again is just another reason why I like the little Fiat so much.

On the road

I will keep it simple here; the little 500 is the perfect car to scoot about in – because it’s poised, easy to park and you will always have a little smile on your face every time you drive it. Ok, it’s a little ‘bouncy’ but that’s all the fun of the Fiat. Into the corners it’s just as good as the next best small car, and just as much fun as my old Mini Clubman.

Design & Technology

Inside, the 500S is enhanced by black seats and a black roof lining which contrast with the door panels and the seat edges. There is also “Satin Graphite” detailing on the dashboard fascia and a special sports steering wheel. The interior can also be trimmed with a whole host of options to help you design your own unique little space.

A full-colour TFT instrument display with reconfigurable settings is standard on the new 500S along with FIAT’s new UconnectTM 7-inch HD LIVE touch screen with tablet-like controls and a high resolution display also as standard. This system offers a wide range of functions, including Bluetooth hands-free system, voice recognition, Bluetooth streaming, USB connection and a DAB digital and FM/AM radio.

To sum up

If you remember the good old days of a proper Mini and want to re-kindle the art of having fun while driving, then pop down to your local Fiat dealer and order a 500S. I promise you that you will not be disappointed no matter what version you decide on.

Price from: £15,650