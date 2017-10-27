Fiesta of fun to celebrate Festival Place’s 15 years

RANDOM acts of kindness were a great way to celebrate a shopping centre’s 15th anniversary.

Festival Place held a day of special events and fun as shoppers joined in by recording happy birthday messages in a video booth or via social media.

There was the chance to win gift cards and surprise special performances, including a choir who sang to shoppers, during the day too.

Now the birthday celebrations are over, visitors can expect more fun over the half-term holiday this week.

The arrival of the Bright Bricks LEGO Kingdom tour boasts a show of sword and sorcery, a fantastical quest with dragons, castles and princesses, all created in LEGO bricks.

Visitors can help Princess Orra on her quest to save the Brick Kingdom and defeat the evil Baron, experiencing life-sized sculptures of key characters from the story along the way.

Steven Connolly, centre director at Festival Place said: “We are delighted to celebrate Festival Place’s 15th birthday and that many of our loyal customers came and joined us to mark the occasion.

“We are looking forward to serving shoppers as part of the Basingstoke community for many more years to come.”