Fight night to return to town

One of Basingstoke’s most popular fundraising nights is due to return in the new year, it has been confirmed.

The International Boxing Tournament has sat at the top of the town’s events calendar since 2001 – with the showpiece previously attracting the likes of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury into the ring to compete.

Some of England’s best up-and-coming amateur boxers have been pitted against fighters from Sweden, Ireland, Scotland, and Germany in recent years, all in the name of charity.

And the country’s finest will once again go up against the best boxers from another country yet to be announced when the tournament returns to the Hampshire Court Hotel, in Chineham, on March 10.

This year’s boxing night attracted 350 guests and raised £6,000 for Basingstoke organisation Ark Cancer Centre Charity, with Carl Fail claiming the Best Boxer award, as England beat Germany.

And the charity will once again be among the benefactors from next year’s black tie showpiece, which is organised by The Rotary Club of Basingstoke Deane, and also includes a four-course meal.

Club president Alan Gibson said: “The International Boxing Tournament is one of Basingstoke’s premier social events, and tables are already selling fast for the 2017 evening.

“The English boxers are all members of the national squad, and some may go on to become Olympic and professional champions, so this is a great opportunity to see a potential gold medallist or world champion in the making.

“As well as being an evening of great sport, the event raises thousands of pounds for individuals and organisations that are supported by The Rotary Club of Basingstoke Deane.”

A total of seven bouts will take place on the night – usually including five male and two female contests – with tickets for full tables of 10 priced from £900, and individual tickets costing £100 each.

Mr Gibson added: “Whether it is an evening for corporate hospitality, a thank-you to staff or just a fun evening with friends, this is always a great night out and an opportunity to support some very good causes.”

To book a place, email tempaul45@gmail.com.