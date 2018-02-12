Fighting to put on a brave face

Vamos Theatre has teamed up with Mercury Theatre Colchester and London International Mime Festival, to present A Brave Face at The Haymarket later this month.

The production begins in Afghanistan, 2009. Under bright blue skies, a small girl stands and watches the soldier. She smiles, just like his sister.

Ryan is there to see the world, learn a trade, get a life. Training is complete, combat is a buzz; he’s part of a team, and knows his job. But on one particular hot and desperate tour of duty, Ryan sees things he can’t talk about, to anyone. And then, when he returns home, the trouble really begins.

A Brave Face explores Post Traumatic Stress, an unseen and often unrecognised injury of war, and the impact it can have on even the closest of families.

It has been created from more than two years of extensive research into Post Traumatic Stress in the military, talking and working with ex- and serving soldiers and their families, as well as mental health practitioners, journalists, and staff from organisations such as Help for Heroes, and the pioneering Recovery Centre, Chavasse VC House.

With compassion and fearlessness, Vamos will bring its trademark of wordless, full-mask theatre to tell the story that needs to be told.

A Brave Face is suitable for audiences aged 12 years and over and is accessible to hearing and deaf audiences alike. The performance will run for approximately 75 minutes with no interval.

The show is on Wednesday next week and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets for A Brave Face are priced at £12, which includes a £2 booking fee.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.