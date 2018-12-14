Final call for Sprinting Santas

It’s not too late to join sprinting Santas around Basingstoke’s War Memorial Park to raise vital funds for Pelican Cancer Foundation. Local men, women and children are invited to pull on a Santa suit and get involved on Sunday December 16 2018.

All profits will support Pelican’s work funding clinical research into advancing precision surgery in the treatment of bowel, liver, bladder and prostate cancers.

Sarah Crane, Chief Executive at Pelican Cancer Foundation, said: “Pelican’s second Festive Fun Run is a great challenge for people to support our charity while having festive fun this Christmas! It promises to be a great community event, so please sign up now – either individually, with family and friends, or in a team. We look forward to cheering you on!”

Find out more and register at FestiveFunRun. For more information, please contact Sylke Robinson – email events@pelicancancer.org or call 01256 314746. Or even sign up on the day.