Final day disappointment

A disappointing final day one-over par blew any chance of Justin Rose scooping his first title of the year at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

The North Hampshire golfer went into the final round in second place and a single shot off the lead as the world No 5 aimed to add to his victories in China, Turkey and Indonesia from the tail end of last season.

Rose finished tied fifth after failing to build on his tournament-best five-under 66 on Saturday on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

The former Tylney Park and Hartley Wintney club member started his final day perfectly with a birdie on the first hole.

But 10 pars followed before two dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes left him adrift of the leaders.

Par across his final five flags meant he failed to close the gap on Paul Casey, who is $1.17 million richer after capturing the Valspar Championship.

The Englishman was an unpopular winner after pipping Tiger Woods to the title by a shot as the American marked his return to the big leagues following surgery and admitting he might not play competitively again.

Rose is back in action this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando. He tees off on the 10th hole at 8.11am local time, 4.11am GMT.