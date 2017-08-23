Final signing for Bison ahead of league opener

Basingstoke Bison have completed the 2017/18 roster with their final signing ahead of the new season.

The Herd have signed Great Britain under-20 international forward Josh Smith from local rivals Bracknell Bees.

The 19-year-old said: “I think the Bison have a strong looking team and I feel we will be challenging for trophies.

“I am looking forward to being part of this I will do anything for the team.

“I am happy to take the body, fight for the puck in the corners and want to chip in with a number of goals.”

Smith, who was born in Frimley Green and had been at the Bees since the age of nine, featured 39 times for Bracknell last season and returned 12 points, split evenly between goals and assists.

The previous season, his first as a full-time player, he registered 16 points, again split evenly between goals and assists.

Bison head coach Doug Sheppard, said: “Josh is a physical, gritty player, who will add some more energy to our line-up and is only going to improve as a player as he is just 19.”

They kick-off their season on September 2 when they play Peterborough Phantoms on home ice.