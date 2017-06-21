Final two holes cause Rose to miss US Open cut

Two bogeys on the final two holes of his second round cost Justin Rose dearly as he missed the cut at the US Open by just one shot.

The north Hampshire golfer finished on two over par for the tournament at Erin Hills, having hovered around the level par mark for most of Thursday and Friday.

Rose, a former US Open winner, had a quiet Thursday that consisted of a lot of pars in a steady round.

He eventually got to one under ahead of the final hole of the day.

But a six on the par-five 18th saw Rose drop back to level par for Thursday, although he fared a lot better than his playing partners Jason Day and Rory McIlroy.

Round two started with a birdie as the trio started from the 10th hole, but a double bogey on 17 knocked him back to one over.

Rose regained both shots in the next two holes, before giving them back on three and four with successive bogeys.

A birdie on the seventh put him on level par once more, but another pair of bogeys on eight and nine – his final holes – crucially saw him drop back to two over.

It was the second year in a row that Rose had missed the cut at the US Open, and he hasn’t finished in the top-10 there since winning the title in 2013.