Fire destroys historic mill

More than 50 firefighters tackled a fire at an 18th century farmhouse and mill in Whitchurch.

The blaze on Tuesday last week tore through the ground floor, first floor of the historic farmhouse and roof of Bere Mill in London Road.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 12 engines from around the region to tackle the fire at around 10.10pm.

London Road was closed due to the number of vehicles involved with relief crews arriving throughout the incident to take over from colleagues, working through the night.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Bere Mill was once used to make paper for some of the first British banknotes, and used to supply the Bank of England.

After the incident, Whitchurch Fire Station tweeted: “A mill of Saxon origin with a significant & proud history. Thoughts with the owners.”