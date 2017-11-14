Firearms amnesty as police appeal for guns to be handed in

Police are urging people to hand over firearms and ammunition with the message: ‘just one gun off our streets could save a life’.

Whether it is an old family heirloom that has been stored away for years, a former military weapon or an unwanted firearm that was previously legally owned – all can be handed in to police stations until November 26.

Hampshire Police launched their firearms and ammunition surrender appeal to reduce the number of illegally held firearms and to make sure they do not fall into ‘the hands of criminals’.

Basingstoke station will accept replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, antique guns, component parts and other ballistic items.

Chief Inspector Emma Baillie, head of armed response for the joint operations unit, said: “We know that the consequences of firearms or replica firearms falling into the wrong hands can be fatal and can cause real fear within our communities.”

During the two-week campaign, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and can remain anonymous.

However, if further examination of a surrendered firearm reveals a link to a crime, this will be investigated.

Basingstoke Station

at Jays Close is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm, and Sunday 9am to 5pm.