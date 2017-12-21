Firefighters help spread Christmas joy hosting a lunch for the elderly

Firefighters proved it is not just emergency calls they respond to as they hosted a large Christmas lunch for the elderly who are facing the festive season on their own.

More than 70 people over the age of 60 enjoyed the meal hosted by staff at Tadley fire station on Saturday to celebrate the festive season with company.

Proving the staff do a lot more than putting out fires, a meal consisting of turkey, all the traditional trimmings, as well as Christmas pudding, was cooked and served.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the event, now in its second year, station manager Gary Blackman, said: “When we were told by one of the residents that it was a lonely time of the year we felt we could and should do something to help out.”

The crew worked above and beyond, preparing some of the food the night before at home.

On the day, it took a total of about four hours of further prep and cooking at the venue.

Along with a delicious and warm meal, the guests also enjoyed a rather tropical soundtrack with a live performance from a local ukulele band.

Showing true community spirit, the guests also pooled money to raise £170 as a donation to the firefighters charity.

Speaking about why the crew decided to repeat the event, Mr Blackman said: “Last year’s event was so well received, we decided to run it again this year and increase the guest quota.”

He said the team hope to host more than 100 people for next year’s event.

Ryan Thurman, group commander at Tadley fire station, said: “To grow [the event] this year and to already be making plans for an even bigger event next year just shows how dedicated the crew are.

“Having been there myself this year to see the guests having so much fun and to hear how grateful they are, makes me proud of the team I work with. They really are fantastic ambassadors for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

During the event, other teams within the fire and rescue service were also there to talk about winter safety, to help avoid trips and falls as the cold weather is setting in.

Local organisations Helping Hands, Loddon Valley Lions, Chappell Building Services, Tadley RAOB and staff from AWE and SM John Amos & sons also took part in putting the event together.