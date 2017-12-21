Latest
Firefighters help spread Christmas joy hosting a lunch for the elderly

About the author

Eva Astreinidou

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Clean air is a top priority for Basingstoke and Deane: https://t.co/bhJAIW2pQZ
20 hours ago
A world-renowned author who made her mark on Basingstoke’s history was commemorated last week: https://t.co/ACK7KKNAe6
1 day ago
Firefighters proved it is not just emergency calls they respond to as they hosted a large Christmas lunch for the e… https://t.co/XaQBD9SpE2
2 days ago
People are fighting ‘draconian’ measures that could cut several bus services in Basingstoke and Deane: https://t.co/LJcCkDCMFE
2 days ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR