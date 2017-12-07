Firefighters tackle 12-hour fire

More than 50 firefighters tackled a huge thatched roof blaze over 12 hours.

Crews from Basingstoke, Fleet and Hartley Wintney responded to reports of the fire at Froyle Road in Alton last Thursday just before 5pm.

The fire was finally extinguished just before 5am. No one was harmed or injured.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the roof and first floor were completely destroyed by the fire, while the ground flood was destroyed by fire, smoke and water.

The fire was tackled with 12 breathing apparatus, four jets and the use of one aerial ladder platform.

Crews remained at the scene to damp down and turn over the area to ensure scene safety.