First ever FA Trophy fixture ends in a win

Hartley Wintney picked up a win in their first ever FA Trophy fixture as they beat Slimbridge 1-0 on Saturday.
It wasn’t an easy victory in Gloucestershire for Hartley as they were hit by a number of players being injured or unavailable, coupled with striker Sam Argent’s move to Basingstoke Town ahead of the tie.
Both sides had chances in the early part of the match, with Hartley’s Jack French dragging a shot wide as the visitors pushed for an opener.
Slimbridge’s keeper Ollie Hall pulled off a great save to deny Joshua Webb shortly afterwards.
The deadlock was broken on the 42nd minute as Paul Hodges picked up the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box and fired home a stunning shot to give Hartley the lead.
Hodges was unlucky not to add to his tally after hitting the post midway through the second half, while Slimbridge also saw a shot cannon off the upright.
However no more goals were forthcoming in the second half and Hartley held on for a narrow victory.
They will now travel to face Swindon Supermarine in the next round on October 28.
In the meantime they return to Evo-Stik Southern League Division One East action this Saturday afternoon with a home game against Chalfont St Peter.
They then travel to Bedford Town for another league match next Tuesday.