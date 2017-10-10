Latest
First ever FA Trophy fixture ends in a win

About the author

Adam Flinn

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

.@HartleyFC beat @slimbridgeafc to win their first ever FA Trophy fixture on Saturday: https://t.co/sMmueRZjoq
18 hours ago
A big team of firefighters were needed to tackle a major fire at a barn in #Kingsclere this morning:… https://t.co/p102NBjqUZ
18 hours ago
Show off your skills when @BGT auditions come to #Basingstoke this weekend: https://t.co/s5akQesZC8 https://t.co/WJYOZ6gmuH
20 hours ago
A vet from #Basingstoke who campaigns for better rabbit welfare is set to be given an award: https://t.co/fAnjOLnEPi https://t.co/RweG0DkVz6
22 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR