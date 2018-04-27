First tree planted to launch peace garden

Seeds have been sown for a new Peace Garden in Basingstoke’s War Memorial Park as a lasting celebration of peace and reconciliation.

Members of the Peace Garden Advisory Group, which is supported by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, planted one of the first trees on April 6 to mark the start of work on the garden.

Silver birch trees were planted at the recently cleared site during a transformation process to turn the space into community garden.

The garden will include a circular paved space with water feature and seating surrounded by trees, foliage and flowers, in the corner of the park close to the aviary.

There will also be a bust honouring facial plastic surgeon Sir Harold Gillies, who pioneered reconstructive surgery for wounded servicemen during both world wars while based at Park Prewett Hospital, now Rooksdown.

It is due to open on International Day of Peace on September 21.

The Peace Garden Advisory Group has received £40,000 from the borough council’s Local Infrastructure Fund, to supplement £23,667 from developer contributions.

The John Lewis Partnership has donated a further £885 through a community matters scheme after Basingstoke customers voted for their favourite community project.

The Rooksdown Club is donating £5,000 to the garden and commissioning the bust of Sir Harold.

Peace Garden Advisory Group chairman Pip Iles said: “It is very exciting to see the first trees and plants in place at the site.

“We are now looking forward to watching the garden take shape over the spring and summer months.

“War Memorial Park is a perfect setting for this community garden and everybody involved in the project hopes that borough residents and visitors will find it a place to sit and enjoy some quiet contemplation.

“It is fitting that this community celebration of peace and reconciliation is planned to open on this year’s International Day of Peace.”

To find out more or to offer support, email PeaceGardenAdvisoryGroup@basingstoke.gov.uk or visit: https://bit.ly/2Hdbf6R